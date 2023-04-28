Former US President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden while addressing a campaign rally in New Hampshire in his first campaign event since the President’s official 2024 reelection bid. The people present at his speech cheered as he imitated Biden by appearing lost on stage and said where the hell am i going? Donald Trump Returns to Instagram After More Than Two Years, Promotes His Digital Trading Cards.

Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden

I love @realDonaldTrump Nobody can do what he does, NOBODY!!! 😎😎😎😎😎👇🏻👇🏻 JUST IN 🚨 Donald Trump mocks Biden by appearing to get lost at the stage pic.twitter.com/5D8n4G3JEH — Fletch17 (@17ThankQ) April 28, 2023

