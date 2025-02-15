US President Donald Trump has displayed his notorious 2023 mug shot just outside the Oval Office in the White House. The photo, resembling a New York Post front page, was spotted during a meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the viral image, Trump is seen raising an eyebrow while glaring at the camera. The mug shot was taken after Trump surrendered to authorities in August 2023 in connection with the 2020 Georgia election case. He faces accusations of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. US Army to No Longer Allow Transgender People to Enlist in Military After Donald Trump Order.

Donald Trump Mugshot in White House

🇺🇸 TRUMP HANGS HIS OWN MUG SHOT—RIGHT OUTSIDE THE OVAL OFFICE A photo from Trump’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi revealed an unexpected White House decoration: Trump’s 2023 mug shot, framed and gilded, hanging just outside the Oval Office. The infamous booking photo,… https://t.co/HJRRgp9xY2 pic.twitter.com/sIq2TluimV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 14, 2025

