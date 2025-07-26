US President Donald Trump announced that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai have agreed to meet immediately to negotiate a ceasefire following three days of border clashes. In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said he warned both leaders that continued conflict would jeopardise future trade deals with the US. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises to 14 in Military Clashes, Says Official.

Donald Trump Says Thailand and Cambodia Agree To Hold Immediate Ceasefire Talks

I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)