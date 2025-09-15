Today, September 15, US President Donald Trump said that the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China in Madrid had "gone very well". Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, "The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly." The US President also said that the two sides had reached a deal involving a "certain" company, apparently referring to TikTok. "A deal was also reached on a “certain” company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy," he added. Donald Trump further said that he would be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, September 19. ‘Won’t Allow Crime to Return’: Donald Trump Threatens to Call National Emergency in Washington DC Over ICE Dispute, Slams Mayor Muriel Bowser.

US President Donald Trump Hints at TikTok Deal

