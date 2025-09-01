Amid swirling rumours about his health and false claims of his death, US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social on Sunday, August 31, to put speculation to rest. He uploaded a photo of himself playing golf with former NFL coach Jon Gruden, captioning it, "Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden — A really nice guy, and true character!" The post came a day after "Trump is dead" started trending on X, sparked by unverified posts and his recent public absence. Speculation further grew after Vice President JD Vance’s remarks on presidential succession in case of a tragedy. Trump’s golfing photo now serves as proof that he is alive and active. No official statements have confirmed any serious health concerns regarding the US President. ‘Trump Is Dead’ Rumours Go Viral on X: Is Donald Trump Actually Dead or Victim of Death Hoax? Unverified Claims Fuel Conspiracy Over US President’s Health.

Donald Trump Shares Pic Playing Golf With Jon Gruden

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 11:49 AM EST 08/31/25 Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden — A really nice guy, and true character! pic.twitter.com/3iSdO5iK7F — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)