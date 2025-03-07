US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, funded exclusively with bitcoin seized in criminal and civil forfeiture cases. This move ensures no taxpayer funds are used. The order also mandates a full audit of government-held digital assets and prohibits bitcoin sales from the reserve. Additionally, a separate US Digital Asset Stockpile will be managed by the Treasury Department to hold other confiscated cryptocurrencies. This initiative marks a significant step in shaping the country’s digital asset strategy and regulatory approach. Donald Trump Says He Is Committed to Making United States the 'Crypto Capital'.

Trump Establishes US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

VIDEO | US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) signs executive order to establish strategic #Bitcoin reserve and US digital asset stockpile. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/V6vlMvXBLI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 7, 2025

