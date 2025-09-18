A towering 12-foot golden statue of former US President Donald Trump clutching a giant Bitcoin has been installed outside the US Capitol, sparking both admiration and criticism. The striking installation, funded by cryptocurrency investors, coincided with the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, amplifying debates on monetary policy and the role of digital assets. Organisers said the statue was designed to ignite discussion on the future of cryptocurrency in America, highlighting Trump’s vocal support for digital currency. Crowds quickly gathered to witness the spectacle, with images and videos of the glittering monument going viral across social media. Supporters hailed it as a symbolic tribute to Trump’s pro-crypto stance, while critics questioned the merging of politics, financial symbolism and public art. Donald Trump Says US-China Trade Meeting 'Gone Very Well', Hints at TikTok Deal Saying Deal Reached on 'Certain' Company That Young People in America Wanted To Save

Donald Trump’s Golden Statue Holding Bitcoin Erected Outside US Capitol

JUST IN: Golden statue of Trump holding a Bitcoin placed outside the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/Dfldtq2X8R — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 17, 2025

A 12-foot golden statue of President Trump holding a Bitcoin has been erected outside the US Capitol. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NFpsPtlu7O — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) September 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of The Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

