On Monday, January 1, 2024, a strong earthquake of a magnitude of 7.4 struck western Japan region, resulting in issuance of a tsunami warning throughout much of the nation's northwest coast. With waves as high as five metres expected, the tsunami warning advised residents to evacuate coastal regions as soon as possible, according to NHK. Previously, tremors were felt in Tokyo and throughout the Kanto region. Earthquake in Japan: Strong 6.6-Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Torishima, Tsunami Warning Issued for Izu Islands.

Earthquake in Japan

BREAKING: 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits western Japan, tsunami warnings in effect - JMA pic.twitter.com/lOKEkuhNdS — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2024

BREAKING: Impact of 7.6 magnitude earthquake in central Japanpic.twitter.com/Kjsudzg6fo — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 1, 2024

Tsunami Warning Issued in Japan

WATCH: Tsunami waves observed along the coast of western Japan. People being urged to evacuate pic.twitter.com/sY3bdpVZVc — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2024

BREAKING: Tsunami waves spotted on the western Japan coast, residents urged to evacuate immediately pic.twitter.com/16zyeVlsIC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2024

