A huge landslide triggered by the heaviest rainfall in Ecuador for almost 20 years has killed at least 11 people in Ecuador’s capital Quito. Several houses have been damaged in the area. Emergency officials and police are working at the scene.

Watch Video:

Security footage in #Ecuador captures deadly floods and landslide in the capital city of Quito. The heaviest rainfall in almost 20 years fell over the capital.⛈️☔️ #SouthAmerica More info here👉https://t.co/i1W8kCCpii pic.twitter.com/19bdGsTjlo — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 1, 2022

