An ongoing bird flu outbreak in the United States has caused egg prices to soar, reaching a record high in February. According to government data, the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs has surged to over USD 4.95, putting a strain on Americans' wallets as they purchase this essential source of protein. The outbreak has significantly reduced egg availability, leading to skyrocketing prices.

Egg Price Hike in US:

BREAKING: Egg prices hit new record high in the United States — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 15, 2025

