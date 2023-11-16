In what was termed as a last-minute program change, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was expected to speak at APEC CEO Summit 2023 in San Francisco and was replaced by US President Joe Biden's Climate Czar John Kerry. Elon Musk was supposed to have a one-to-one conversation on AI and the future with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff during session 17. However, he was replaced by John Kerry. US President Joe Biden to Host World Leaders at APEC Economic Leaders' Week.

Elon Musk Replaced by John Kerry As APEC CEO Summit 2023 Speaker

