Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. The former Facebook data scientist told Congress that the the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users. She also said that Facebook intentionally hides vital information from the public for higher profits. She also accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of giving priority to profits rather than safety.

