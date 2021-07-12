New Warning on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine:

SCOOP: FDA expected to announce new warning on Johnson & Johnson vaccine linked to rare autoimmune disorder, Guillain-Barre syndrome. About 100 reports of GBS detected after 12.8 million doses. Most people fully recover from GBS. @lauriemcginley2 + me. https://t.co/NHMHyGAzg0 — LenaSun (@bylenasun) July 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)