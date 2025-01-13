Multiple videos going viral on social media from the United States show a "firenadi", aka fire whirl, being caught on camera amid the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles. According to reports, an eerie fire whirl was spotted spinning in Los Angeles as firefighters continued their efforts to try and save homes and lives in the largest city of California. As per the latest developments till January 12, the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area rose to 16 as firefighting crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes. Los Angeles Blaze: Wildfires Death Toll Rises to 16 as Crews Fight Heavy Winds to Save Homes, Landmarks.

Video of Fire Whirl Goes Viral

Incredible video of a fire whirl pic.twitter.com/w0FbfLnMke — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) January 11, 2025

Fire Whirl Caught Spinning in Los Angeles Amid Wildfires

FIRE VORTEX: An eerie fire whirl was spotted spinning in Los Angeles as firefighters continue to try and save homes and lives in the city. pic.twitter.com/wHxK6Wr0oX — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)