Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai Asks Govt, Taliban to Protect People:

In a message to the people, former president Hamid Karzai asks the govt forces and Taliban to protect the people. He asks the people to stay in their homes & remain calm. Karzai says he and other political leaders will continue their efforts to solve the issues peacefully. pic.twitter.com/MIa2LKFtBL — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 15, 2021

Watch Video of Former President Hamid Karzai:

Ex, president Karzai latest message: I am here in Kabul with my girls and I ask the Taliban to provide security and safety for the people. pic.twitter.com/l3FmVC6jnE — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) August 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)