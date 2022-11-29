Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed support for the thousands of Iranians taking to the streets in anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September pic.twitter.com/0fzi9vjet4— Reuters (@Reuters) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)