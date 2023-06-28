After a police officer shot and killed a teenage driver ‘in cold blood’, riots broke out in Paris. The deceased, who was of Algerian descent, is said to have broken traffic laws before being shot and killed on Tuesday in Nanterre, a city west of Paris. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Nael, and the accused officer has already been arrested. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has asked for peace as youngsters poured onto the streets and started setting trash cans and structures on fire. France Pension Protests: Paris Burning in Violent Clashes Between Protesters and Riot Police During Pension Reform Agitation (Watch Video).

Teenager Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range by Police

🔴 FRANCE 🇨🇵| VIDEO 🎦 : Police blunder or legitimate gesture? In a viral video footage on social media, a police #officer can be seen shooting a motorist at point-blank range : a 17-year-old teenager who has allegedly committed a hit-and-run, according to sources. #Police pic.twitter.com/tI9basAXML — Nanana365 (@nananamedia365) June 27, 2023

France Riots Videos

BREAKING: Riots in Nanterre, France, after 17 year old was killed by police.pic.twitter.com/0Z44WnKCzQ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 27, 2023

WATCH: Riots erupt in Nanterre, near Paris, after 17-year-old is killed by police pic.twitter.com/Npb1bXeNgt — BNO News (@BNONews) June 27, 2023

