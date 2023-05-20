An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit the Pacific today. As per reports, the earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia. While authorities said that there is no danger of a tsunami, reports suggest that the tsunami waves are expected to be less than 0.3 metres tall. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that the tsunami could reach the islands of Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna. Earthquake in New Caledonia: Quake of Magnitude 7.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Southeast of Loyalty Islands, Triggers Vanuatu Tsunami Warning.

Earthquake of Magnitude 7.1 Strikes Near New Caledonia

BREAKING: 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 20, 2023

Earthquake Strikes Pacific

#UPDATE Any tsunami waves are expected to be less than 0.3 metres tall, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which said they could potentially reach the islands of Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna. — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 20, 2023

