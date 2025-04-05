Taylor Schabusiness, serving a life sentence for the gruesome 2022 murder of Shad Thyrion, attacked her attorney during a court hearing on Friday in Wisconsin. Schabusiness lunged at her lawyer, screaming incoherently, before deputies tackled her. The hearing was for new charges related to her alleged assault on a prison guard. Last month, she was deemed competent to face trial. Schabusiness was convicted in 2023 for strangling Thyrion during a meth-fueled sexual act, then dismembering his body and placing his head in a bucket. After Friday’s outburst, she was removed from the courtroom, and the judge ordered proceedings to continue via Zoom. She has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges. US Horror: Woman Stabs Boyfriend, Chops Off His Private Parts After 'She Thought He Got Her Pregnant Again' in Colorado.

Woman Attacks Lawyer

JUST IN: Woman who was convicted of chopping up her boyfriend, 'finds out' after trying to attack her defense attorney in the courtroom. This is the second time that 27-year-old Taylor Schabusiness has attacked her defense attorney. Back in 2023, she was caught on camera… pic.twitter.com/VphXhbaOkS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 4, 2025

