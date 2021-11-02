The apex court in Greece on Monday banned Halal and Kosher slaughter of livestock. The Hellenic Council of State, the top administrative court in the country, termed Halal and Kosher slaughter as "inhumane". Notably, in both the practices, animals are without being anesthetised. The Panhellenic Animal Welfare and Environmental Federation had requested the court that it should annul a ministerial decision that exempted religious slaughter from a Greek law. As per the law animals killed in slaughterhouses should be anesthetised first.

Why Greece Court Bans Hala And Kosher Slaughter?

