Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano dos Santos, popularly known as Cristiano Jr. debuted for the Portugal U-15 team on May 13, as his side won against Japan 4-1. He has now got his first start a day later, on May 14, against Greece U-15, starting as a forward in the 4-3-3 line-up. Cristiano Jr. played till the 59th minute, before being subbed out for Moita. Cristiano Jr's side Portugal U-15 however lost the game 0-1 to Greece U-15. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Elder Son Cristiano Jr For Portugal U-15 Debut, Star Footballer Extends Praise As He Says 'Very Proud of You' (See Post).

Cristiano Jr's Second Match For Portugal U-15:

🚨 Cristiano Junior plays his second match with Portugal. pic.twitter.com/04nGGzyz6X — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 14, 2025

