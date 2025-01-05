A shocking video of a worker from the "MS Halal Food" cart in New York City catching a pigeon with his bare hands has gone viral, sparking public outrage. The clip, widely shared on social media, shows the man grabbing the pigeon off the pavement and carrying it back into the food truck. Reactions online have been overwhelmingly critical, with many expressing disgust and raising concerns about food safety. “This is absolutely unacceptable. What’s going on inside that cart?” one user wrote. Another called for immediate action, tagging city officials and saying, “@nycgov, please shut this place down immediately!” Some viewers speculated about the pigeon’s fate, questioning whether it was used for food preparation. Others urged the person who filmed the incident to contact authorities. “I hope 911 was called, and the pigeon was rescued,” one user commented. New York Shocker: Baby Girl Found Abandoned Outside Building in Bronx, Video of Masked Woman Leaving Child in Green Bag Surfaces.

‘MS Halal Food’ Cart Worker Catches Pigeon off Pavement With Bare Hands

ℹ️🇺🇸- NYC halal food truck chef catches pigeon off the pavement with bare hands, takes him back inside the truck So many questions? pic.twitter.com/NkqvMEwQR6 — 66𝕏92 (@XTechPulse) January 4, 2025

Netizens Call for Action

@nycgov please do something about this. — Geralt Of Rivia (@geralt_of_rivi) January 4, 2025

I hope the person that filmed that called 911, was the pigeon rescued? — Diana (@CityCatNYC33) January 4, 2025

Shut him down!!! — politicofolitico (@politicofolitic) January 4, 2025

