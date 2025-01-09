HSBC has downgraded its outlook on Indian equities to "Neutral" from "Overweight," citing elevated valuations and softer corporate profits. The global brokerage firm has set a Sensex target of INR 85,990 for 2025, down from previous projections. HSBC analysts have also slashed the FY25 Nifty earnings growth forecast to just 5 per cent, a significant drop from the earlier estimate of 15 per cent. Herald Van Der Linde, HSBC’s Asia Equity Strategist, explained, "As earnings disappoint, consensus has cut FY25 growth estimates for the NIFTY 50 from 15% to 5%, leading investors to re-evaluate their positions." The downgrade signals a cautious outlook for India’s equity market moving forward. Indian Quick Commerce Industry To Reach USD 50 Billion in Gross Order Value by FY30, Says HSBC Research.

HSBC Downgrades India

#BrokerageRadar | Global Brokerages on India 🇮🇳 HSBC on India: Downgrade to Neutral; Sensex 2025 target ₹85990; valuations elevated, FY25 Nifty earnings growth cut to 5%. @HSBC_IN pic.twitter.com/v2PwRIuCvt — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) January 9, 2025

Here's Why HSBC Downgraded India’s Stock Market

HSBC downgrades India. - Why? - What will be the impact? Here's @_nirajshah with the details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iydrsey5LB — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)