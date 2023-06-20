Hunter Biden is likely to plead guilty to tax crimes and admit gun offence, according to news reports. The American businessman has reportedly agreed with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes. Besides, Hunter has also agreed to admit to a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail. The US Attorney has filed papers thereby indicating that a plea agreement has been reached. Hunter Biden is also expected to agree to drug treatment and monitoring. Hunter Biden Laptop Archive Published Online! Nearly 10,000 'Unseen' Photos 'Redacted' From Laptop of Joe Biden's Son Released at bidenlaptopmedia.com.

Hunter Biden To Plead Guilty To Tax Crimes?

MORE - Hunter Biden has agreed with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail, according to WaPo. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 20, 2023

