Mumbai, June 2: Hunter Biden, the first son of the US President Joe Biden, is the subject of continuing inquiries into his offshore business dealings, as well as alleged tax and firearms violations. On Thursday, a vast collection of images from his abandoned laptop were made public on a new website.

After a former Trump White House official reportedly spent months examining the digital collection, redacting some photographs, and uploading the rest, almost 10,000 photos shot between 2008 and 2019 will be published at BidenLaptopMedia.com. Hunter Biden Sues Laptop Repair Shop Owner John Paul Mac Isaac Citing Invasion of Privacy.

Private details including Social Security, banking, and credit card numbers are among the images that have been obscured. Public access to explicit images of Hallie Biden, the late Beau Biden's wife and Hunter's sister-in-law turned lover, is likewise restricted.

A text conversation between Hunter and Hallie and a picture of Hunter and his ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, who testified before the federal grand jury in Delaware last year and was looking into the first son, were both shown by the publication.

The first family of the United States will be revealed to the public if they so want. Garrett Ziegler, the man behind the organisation Marco Polo, said to Fox News Digital, "And we're not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light."

There is a photo of a letter that Finnegan, Hunter's daughter, is presumed to have sent to overseas troops, maybe those in Afghanistan and Iraq. It's a sweet letter. It unmistakably depicts the Bidens at the time, when Finnegan was around 9 years old, he added.

The 53-year-old Hunter is suspected of committing crimes like tax fraud and lying about his drug usage on a document to buy a pistol, but federal prosecutors have not yet said if they will press charges against him.

The House Oversight Committee, which has sifted through bank data to support charges of influence-peddling in the first family, is conducting a separate congressional investigation into Hunter's business dealings abroad. US President Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Gets $85,000 Each for His Three Artworks at Manhattan Art Gallery.

Hunter may be seen in a number of the laptop's photos undressed in different ways and surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

