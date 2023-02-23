In a shocking incident that took place in Northern Ireland, an off-duty police officer was allegedly shot at a sports complex in Omagh. The police officer is said to be in a critical but stable condition after he was shot multiple times by two men on the Killyclogher Road at about 20:00 GMT. Reacting to the news, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he was appalled by the disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh. "My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities," he added. UK PM Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates Answer Questions From AI Chatbot (Watch Video).

Off-Duty Police Officer Shot at in Omagh

I am appalled by the disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh tonight. My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)