University of California San Diego associate professor Nisarg Shah is under investigation following a viral video in which he’s accused of attempting to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex. Caught in a sting by activist groups “People v Preds” and @timjohnson.458, Shah was confronted inside a San Diego grocery store over sexually explicit messages allegedly exchanged on Grindr. He admitted to bringing lubricant and a douche, calling his behavior “abhorrent.” Though visibly remorseful, he was not arrested on the spot; police seized his phone, and the case is now with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. UCSD confirmed it’s cooperating with authorities and prioritising campus safety. Shah, an expert in immunoengineering, has denied the allegations through his attorney, calling them “wrongful” while declining to speak further pending legal advice. Child Sex Trafficking: Indiana Mother Offers Man To Rape 7-Month-Old Daughter for Money, Snapchat Helps FBI Arrest Her.

UCSD Professor Nisarg Shah Under Investigation After Alleged Child Sex Sting

NEW: University of California San Diego professor confronted after allegedly trying to meet up with who he thought was a 14-year-old boy for s*x. Associate professor at UCSD Nisarg Shah was caught on camera by @peoplevpreds. San Diego police officers were seen in the video… pic.twitter.com/49aYFvfOcC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2025

