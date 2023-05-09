Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested and he is injured. The official Twitter handle of PTI posted the visuals of Khan’s arrest and wrote that Pak Rangers abducted the latter and now people must come out to defend their country. Imran Khan Arrested: Former Pakistan PM Arrested by Paramilitary Rangers From Outside Islamabad High Court, Says His Party PTI.

Imran Khan Injured After During His Arrest, Claims PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested and he is injured. — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

