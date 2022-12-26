18 years ago, the tragedy that was Indian Ocean Tsunami took place. On the unfortunate morning of December 26, 2004, a massive earthquake of magnitude 9.1 triggered an undersea tsunami. Following this, massive waves, measuring up to 30 meters impacted around 15 different countries. The tragedy killed millions in the process and destroyed everything that came it's way. On this occasion, netizens remember the tsunami victims and pay tributes. World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know the History, Significance and Ways To Observe This UN-Designated Day To Raise Awareness About the Hazardous Natural Disaster.

18 Years Ago, #OnThisDay Boxing Day Tsunami 🌊 hit Sri Lanka 🇱🇰. Over 35,000 lost. Today is #SriLanka's National Safety Day. 2 Minutes Silence from 9.25- 9.27am for all victims 🙏 Remembering 2004 Tsunami victims🙏#LKA #Tsunami2004 #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/igkhcVEYX8 — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) December 26, 2022

18 years since the deadly #Tsunami struck the east coast in India. Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore and Kanniyakumari lost several lives. the tears and cry which reverberated across several coastal villages still haunt me. pic.twitter.com/mXSG8YeOzr — Neelambaran A (@Neelambaran123) December 26, 2022

As Sri Lanka commemorates the deadly Boxing Day tsunami today, I am taken back to the coverage I did for the Sunday Leader which included spending a night in a tent with those who had lost their homes and even family members #Srilanka #tsunami #BoxingDayTsunami #journalist pic.twitter.com/sBVJZctBed — Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam) December 26, 2022

