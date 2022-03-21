Taylor Fritz battled through injury and Rafael Nadal to clinch the Indian Wells 2022 title. The Amrerican beat the tennis legend 6-3 7-6(5) which also ended Rafael Nadal's winning streak in 2022.

Injured Fritz ends Nadal win streak to lift Indian Wells title https://t.co/gIH0VaHrcepic.twitter.com/x4zfzOdQSf — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)