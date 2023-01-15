Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite US sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela, Reuters reported. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former US President Donald Trump in the year 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. UK Sanctions Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri After British-Iranian National Alireza Akbari's Execution.

Oil Exports End 2022 at a High:

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal https://t.co/z7M1U65vHMpic.twitter.com/c5eHiF4sJt — Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)