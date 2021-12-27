The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday shared an image of three women soldiers from different faiths serving in the force. The image was shared by the IDF to exhibit communal harmony in the force. The IDF in a tweet said, "3 women. 3 faiths. 1 uniform. A Muslim, a Jew, and a Christian—all serving together in the IDF. This is the real story of Israel."

Here Is The Tweet By IDF:

3 women. 3 faiths. 1 uniform. A Muslim, a Jew, and a Christian—all serving together in the IDF. This is the real story of Israel. pic.twitter.com/PCTTz0qdji — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)