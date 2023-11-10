US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that “Israel is fighting an enemy embedded in the civilian population, which places innocent Palestinian people at risk.” Biden also welcomed the Israeli decision to formalise and broaden humanitarian pauses to its fighting in Gaza for four-hours daily. These pauses will help get civilians to safer areas away from active fighting, Biden added. 'No Possibility': US President Joe Biden Rules Out Prospect of Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Ragging Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

Biden on Israel

BREAKING: US President Biden says that Israel is 'fighting an enemy embedded in the civilian population, which places innocent Palestinian people at risk'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)