Israel carried out a fresh strike on Iran’s underground Fordo (Fordow) nuclear site south of Tehran, an Iranian media outlet reported. “The aggressor attacked the Fordo nuclear site again," Tasnim news agency reported, quoting a spokesperson for the crisis management authority in Qom province, where the site is located. Iran-Israel Conflict: US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution Security Alert’ for Americans After Conducting Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Advises Increased Caution Amid Travel Disruptions Across Middle East.

IDF Carries Out Fresh Strikes At Fordo Nuclear Site in Iran

BREAKING: Israel has launched new strikes on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, Iranian media reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 23, 2025

