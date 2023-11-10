The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has risen to 11,078, including 4,506 children, on Friday, November 10. Israel holds Hamas accountable for civilian casualties in Gaza, claiming that the organisation conceals weapons and equipment surrounding hospitals that have been targeted by airstrikes and employs the populace as human shields. For the unknown, a war broke out between Israel and Palestine after the militant organisation Hamas attacked the latter, firing hundreds of rockets and abducting Israeli citizens as hostages, including women and children. Israel-Hamas War: Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 10,000, UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Resolution on Raging War.

Death Toll in Gaza

JUST IN: Hamas-run health ministry says death toll in Gaza has risen to 11,078, including 4,506 children. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)