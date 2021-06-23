Saudi operatives who were involved in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the US, the New York Times reported, citing documents and people familiar with the matter.

Breaking News: Four Saudis who participated in the 2018 killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the U.S. under a contract approved by the State Department, according to documents and people familiar with the arrangement. https://t.co/pBkCEb9vE6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 22, 2021

