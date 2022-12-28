A powerful winter storm in Japan has killed 17, including a woman found buried under a heavy pile of snowfall, reports said. Strong winter fronts have pounded parts of Japan hard with heavy snow, especially around the west coast, according to meteorological officials. Cars have been left stranded on roads and delivery services have been delayed due to the storm which has left dozens injured. Snow Storm: Heavy Snowfall in Japan Kills 17, Leave Dozens Wounded

