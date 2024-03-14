In yet another gaffe, US President Biden made a puzzling statement in Milwaukee, asserting that the US has the “lowest inflation rate in America.” He also reiterated a claim about his involvement in the civil rights movement, a narrative he had previously refuted himself. The President was in Milwaukee, the largest city in the pivotal state of Wisconsin, to announce a USD 36 million federal grant for the reconstruction of a bridge. “Wages are outpacing prices, and we now have one of the lowest inflation rates compared to other countries in America,” he informed the audience. Joe Biden Latest Gaffe Video: US President Calls Volodymyr Zelensky 'Vladimir' Confusing Ukraine President With Putin at NATO Summit.

Joe Biden’s Latest Gaffe

JUST IN - Biden: "We have among the lowest inflation rates of any country in America!" pic.twitter.com/81ct8r6DZw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)