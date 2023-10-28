Johnson & Johnson is planning to file for bankruptcy because of over 50,000 lawsuits against the company linking baby powder to cancer. Johnson & Johnson has talc cases set for trial everywhere from Pennsylvania to California between November and December 2024. Reports said that the bankruptcy filing will give the company the opportunity to ask a judge to put a hold on all trials while the company once again negotiates with lawyers representing talc victims. Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay Whopping USD 18.8 Million to California Man Who Claimed He Got Cancer From Its Talcum Powder.

Johnson & Johnson Planning to File For Bankruptcy

