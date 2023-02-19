Is it even a piece of news anymore? At least, it should not come as a surprise. The micro-blogging platform, Twitter, is again not functioning for many users across the globe. The continuous global outage has left Twitterati frustrated and disappointed with the social media platform.

JUST IN - Twitter is again not working for users worldwide. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 18, 2023

