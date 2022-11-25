Website of Iran's Fars News Agency has been hacked on Friday. The news agency is managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is an armed wing which is loyal to the Supreme leader of Iran Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei. The country is currently facing protests over death of Mahsa Amini. Further details are awaited. Also Read | Mahsa Amini Death: Sister of Man Killed by Iranian Forces During Anti-Hijab Protests Chops Off Hair on His Grave, Watch Video.

Iran's Fars News Agency Website Hacked

JUST IN - Website of Iran's Fars News Agency hacked. pic.twitter.com/7cGjtuUBpY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 25, 2022

