A fire erupted at a house belonging to United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer early Monday, May 12. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the fire broke out at the property where Sir Keir Starmer used to live in North London. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the incident. More details are awaited. What Are New UK Immigration Rules, Announced by British PM Keir Starmer To Tighten Up Migration Policy?

BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's home 'on fire' — Daily Mail — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 12, 2025

