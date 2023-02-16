Senator Gloria Orwoba was temporarily asked to leave parliament for wearing attire allegedly stained by period. According to reports, senators disrupted Tuesday’s afternoon session to draw the Speaker Amos Kingi’s attention to Ms Orwoba’s “inappropriate dress code”. In a video that has surfaced on the internet, the speaker can be seen ordering the senator to go change her clothes before she could be readmitted to the chambers. Giant Sinkhole in Kenya Swallows Massive Chunk of Land, Grass and Everything Coming in Its Path; Old Video is Viral Now!.

Gloria Orbowa Asked to Leave Senate

Senator Gloria Orwoba, I am not asking you to leave because you are out of order, but I am asking you to leave so that you go change and come back with a cloth that is not stained~ Speaker Amos Kingi. pic.twitter.com/pKNUrJidKP — LOOK UP TV (@lookuptv) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)