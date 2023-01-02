An old video showing a massive sinkhole swallowing everything coming on its way has once again made rounds on the internet. The clip may leave you in disbelief. It shows a giant cavity initially drawn in water from a small puddle in the East African Rift Valley, followed by which it swallows bales of long grass and a big piece of land. The footage was posted by the Twitter handle @weirdterrifying, and it has attracted the attention of more than 8 million users. Sinkhole Swallows Women Dancing At Birthday Party in Brazil; Video of Freak Accident Goes Viral.

That's Scary!

Somewhere in Kenya pic.twitter.com/odyz4JGYRc — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)