WWE Raw is all set to be premiered on Netflix for the first time. It is going to be a mega event where top WWE superstars are all set to compete. From John Cena to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and other top wrestlers will be seen in action on WWE RAW on Netflix. Ahead of the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, WWE came up with a special drone show which lit up the skies of Los Angeles. WWE shared the video of the interesting drone show over their official social media account and the video has taken the internet by storm. List Of WWE Premier Live Events In 2025 Including Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam.

WWE Drone Show Ahead of RAW on Netflix Premiere

