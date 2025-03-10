Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has reportedly instructed the Citizenship Commission to revoke the passport issued to former IPL chief Lalit Modi. The decision follows recent international media reports highlighting that Modi is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure in the Indian Premier League. However, Modi has already applied to surrender his Indian passport at the Indian High Commission in London, as required for individuals who acquire foreign citizenship. He has taken Vanuatu citizenship, and while authorities claim to be pursuing cases against him, Modi has maintained that no case actually exists. Lalit Modi Seeks to Surrender Indian Passport at High Commission in London: MEA.

Vanuatu PM Orders Cancellation of Lalit Modi’s Passport Amid Legal Concerns

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has reportedly directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Lalit Modi. This comes following recent revelations in international media that the former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in… — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)