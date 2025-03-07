The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Thursday that former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has applied to surrender his Indian passport at the High Commission of India in London. The development comes amid ongoing legal proceedings and investigations against Modi in India. Lalit Modi, who has been residing in the United Kingdom for several years, faces allegations related to financial irregularities and money laundering. Lalit Modi Joins In Popular Meme Trend, IPL Founder Recommends BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla As Solution to Global Issue of Russia vs Ukraine War Situation (See Post).

Lalit Modi Seeks to Surrender Indian Passport at High Commission in London

Lalit Modi has made an application for surrendering his passport in High Commission of India, London: MEA pic.twitter.com/GLcwDvMW1e — IANS (@ians_india) March 7, 2025

