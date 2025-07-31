Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler was doused with gasoline and set on fire at his workplace, Showcase Magazine, by 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes on Wednesday, July 30, in Virginia, US. The disturbing attack, which reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute, unfolded when Hayes allegedly forced entry, poured a 5-gallon (18.9 litres) bucket of fuel on Vogler. After being splashed with fuel, Vogler ran from the building but was chased outside, where Hayes ignited the gasoline, as told by Publisher Andrew Brooks, in a Facebook video. Vogler, 38, was quickly transported to a specialised burns centre and is reportedly awake and talking. Police confirmed the attack arose from a personal dispute unrelated to Vogler’s political role. Hayes, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. Jessica Aber Dies: Former US Attorney, Who Quit After Donald Trump Took Office, Found Dead At Home in Virginia.

