Citizen Brick, a Chicago-based LEGO retailer, sold Minifigures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ($100) and Molotov cocktails ($10) raising $16,540 to support Ukraine in a one-day fundraiser on March 5, the Kyiv Independent reported. All the proceedings from the fundraiser were donated to U.S. charity Direct Relief to bring medical supplies to war-hit Ukraine.

Check Tweet:

⚡️LEGO raises $16,540 to support Ukraine selling Zelensky, Molotov cocktail minifigures. In a one-day fundraiser, the company sold minifigures of President Volodymyr Zelensky ($100) and Molotov cocktails ($10). — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)