Police called for peace after spate of violence and disorder gripped East Leicester. The police said they will be using all the powers available to them to maintain calm which will mean dispersal orders and wider stop and search powers in use. Tensions broke out between Hindus and Muslims following the India-Pakistan match on August 28, during the Asia Cup tournament.

Check Tweet:

Our response to disorder in East Leicester pic.twitter.com/1alu5Q95er — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

There will be a policing presence in East Leicester this evening. We will be using the powers available to us in order to keep the public safe – this will mean dispersal orders and wider stop and search powers in use. pic.twitter.com/o0KaH8C3hG — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

